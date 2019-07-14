My Hero Academia Dominates U.S. Book Sales in June

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is currently celebrating five years of running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and the series is bigger and better than it ever has been. With anime, movies, video games, and tons of merchandise, there’s a good chance that new My Hero Academia fans are joining the fray everyday. It at least seems to be that way with the book sales numbers in the United States as My Hero Academia continues to dominate month after month.

It’s no different for June as NPD BookScan’s report has confirmed that My Hero Academia’s latest volume release has taken the top spot on the Top 20 adult graphic novel releases for the month. Check out the full list below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia Volume 19 My Hero Academia Volume 1 Saga Book Three Hardcover Komi Can’t Communicate Volume 1 My Hero Academia Volume 2 Splatoon Volume 6 Detective Comics #1000: The Deluxe Edition Hardcover My Hero Academia Volume 3 The Umbrella Academy Volume 1: Apocalypse Suite March: Book One My Hero Academia Volume 18 The Promised Neverland Volume 10 One-Punch Man Volume 16 Smashed: Junji Ito Story Collection Hardcover Berserk Deluxe Volume 1 Hardcover The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins Stranger Things: The Other Side Volume 1 My Hero Academia Volume 4 My Hero Academia Volume 17 The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel Hardcover

Not only is this surprising, considering that the series is still remains the dominant spot 19 volumes in, My Hero Academia makes several appearances on the list. Taking the number 1, 2, 5, 8, 11, 18, and 19 spots, the series is still showing strong signs of popularity in the United States. Given that the first few volumes of the series are still making numbers, it means that new fans are being introduced to the series everyday.

This is good especially because Volume 19 just might be included in the events of the fourth season of the series coming this October. There’s no confirmation that the anime will make it this far just yet, but it just might with 24 episodes at its disposal. Either way, now’s the perfect time to jump into the original manga!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

via ICv2