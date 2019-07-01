Castlevania’s Adi Shankar Would Tackle My Hero Academia Live-Action Adaptation

Adi Shankar has become one of the most present talents in y young Hollywood. With work put in on projects like Dredd and Castlevania, the producer has become a go-to favorite for geeks worldwide. And as it turns out, the noted anime lover would be more than happy to take a stab at live-action adaptations of My Hero Academia and then some.

Recently, Shankar piqued the interest of fans when his famous Bootleg Universe put out a new project. A dark take on Pokemon joined the growing series, and IGN spoke with the producer shortly after its release. It was there Shankar opened up about his anime ambitions, and he seems down to adapt My Hero Academia for the big screen.

As for how the producer would do so, Shankar says he would take a note out of Pixar’s book. “It’s that tone that Pixar really nails,” he said, referring to the company’s blend of serious levity.

Continuing, Shankar was asked to reveal his favorite hero of the anime. However, the producer said it was difficult to choose between the stellar cast.

“It’s hard to pick. It’s kind of like someone asking who’s your favorite X-Men. You got to say Izuku… It’s like saying Goku is my favorite Dragon Ball character.”

As for other projects, Shankar admitted he would give his spin on several other anime series if given the chance. The producer is more than game to tackle titles like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Gundam, and Tiger & Bunny. Currently, Hollywood is moving forward with plans to adapt Gundam into a live-action blockbuster so maybe there’s hope for Shankar’s spin on the Earth Alliance after all.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.