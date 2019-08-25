My Hero Academia Live-Action Play Reveals Home Video Details

My Hero Academia will be getting an official live-action outing produced by Legendary in the future, but fans got their first taste of how well Kohei Horikoshi’s franchise would make the jump to live-action with a special stage play in Japan. Releasing earlier this year, this play got a lot of attention for how some of the characters made the jump to live-action. But now fans in Japan who missed out on its initial release will be able to check it out whenever they want on home video!

The official Twitter account for the stage play revealed that the Blu-ray and DVD for it will be releasing on September 18th. Unfortunately, there are no details about an official release outside of Japan, but the Twitter account did share an Amazon Japan link for those interested.

Running at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from April 12-21 and the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka April 26-29 earlier this year, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage was directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori wrote the script, Shunsuke Wada composed the music, and Umebo handled the choreography. The play became a major hit with fans for its live-action takes on the series’ costumes, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself even complimented how well it all came together.

The cast for the play includes Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya, Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka, Ryota Kobayashi as Katsuki Bakugo, Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima, Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida, Ryo Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki, Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu, Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui, Yugo Sato as Denki Kaminari, Nagato Okui as Mineta, Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama, Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami, Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume, Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso, Raita as Tomura Shigaraki, Yusuke Seto as Eraserhead, Yuki Okamoto as Present Mic, Yusuke Ueda as Endeavor, and Tsuyoshi Hayashi as skinny All Might, and Hiroaki Iwanaga as the muscular All Might.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.