My Hero Academia Teases Covert Nomu Mission

With the anime currently focusing on the battle against Overhaul and his group of gangsters within the Yakuza, the manga is currently seeing the heroes of UA Academy preparing for what may be their most dangerous fight against the ever expanding roster of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Aside from having over 100,000 members ready to pounce and the villains of the League of Villains prepping for the showdown, the super villains also have the genetic monstrosities called Nomu. Now, with a terrible origin revealed for a certain Nomu, a covert mission has begun!

After the revelation from the previous chapters of My Hero Academia that the Nomu that was captured is actually the hero known as Oboro Shirakumo, the boy’s old friends of Eraserhead and Present Mic have started to put their heads together to decide what exactly they are going to do. As the clock ticks down to the date when the Paranormal Liberation Front will begin their attack, the two teachers have a frank discussion.

Aizawa asks Mic straight up, if he believes that the Safety Commission is behind the Nomu attacks and what he would do if they were to learn where exactly these genetic monstrosities are being created. As we know, Hawks is currently working undercover as a part of the Paranormal Liberation Front, leading many heroes to question just what his motives are.

Oboro first appeared during the flashbacks that were highlighted in the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which explored the early days of Eraserhead at UA Academy, not as a teacher, but as a student. The trio of Oboro, Aizawa, and Present Mic had originally thought that they would create a hero agency one day and become professional heroes the likes of which the world has never seen. Of course, as we now see, things didn’t quite work out the way they had expected.

