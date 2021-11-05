My Hero Academia Explains the Limits of Star And Stripe’s Quirk





My Hero Academia is seeing the strongest forces of the United States of America entering the fray against All For One and the vast armies of the Paranormal Liberation Front with America’s number one hero, Star And Stripe, currently battling against Shigaraki, the decaying villain with a serious upgrade. While Star And Stripe’s Quirk, New Order, is one of the strongest powers that readers have seen in the history of Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen franchise but it seems that the latest chapter of the manga has given fans of the Shonen a limit to the wildly powerful Quirk.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 331, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Shigaraki himself is the one to dive into a serious examination of Star And Stripe’s Quirk, detailing the limitations and strengths of New Order for fans to ponder:

“As far as powering up a living physical body goes, there’s a hard limit. Otherwise she would’ve tried to kill me right from the start by crushing my head with pure power. On the other hand, there’s no limit to how much a rule can incapacitate someone. One could think of it as a barometer with an upper cap. A gauge she can set at will I suppose?

However, judging from the face that she didn’t say, ‘If he touches the air within this set range, he dies’ one assumes that the new rules can’t arbitrarily involve things she hasn’t touched, just through roundabout wording. Perhaps she could make such a rule, but maybe it would be less effective. Still, look at the earlier lasers and vacuum, she boasts an impressive degree of freedom when it comes to nonliving things. Apparently, therein lies New Order’s true utility.”

While Shigaraki is excited to learn more about this all-powerful Quirk, Star And Stripe doesn’t give him much time to mull it over, creating a giant version of herself in the clouds to strike the heir to All For One. Before the chapter ends, the United States also unleashes its number one weapon in Tiamat, a series of missiles which will assist the top hero in claiming victory if possible.

What do you think of the Quirk of New Order? Do you think All For One and Shigaraki are destined to wield it?