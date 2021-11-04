My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases America’s Ultimate Weapon

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga not only continued the fight between Shigaraki and America’s number one hero, Star And Stripe, it also showed what the powerful hero was capable of. While Japan has been the main focus of Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen franchise throughout the large majority of its history, it seems that the United States of America has been perfecting its heroic forces just as much if not more so than the Eastern country, with the final page of the latest entry hinting at the ultimate weapon of the U.S. of A.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 331, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

With Star and Stripe’s Quirk, New Order, being revealed as a wildly powerful one that allows her to “change the rules” of whatever she touches, though she can only do so for two things at a time, it seems that the top hero of America is still going to need something extra to take down the heir apparent to All For One. Even going so far as to steal the air from Shigaraki’s body, the female hero was able to change the atmosphere around her to transform the air into a giant version of herself, coming to the realization that she would need to atomize the villain if she hopes to claim victory.

Described as “state-of-the-art hypersonic intercontinental cruise missiles” sent by the United States to give Star And Stripe an additional advantage in defeating Shigaraki, Tiamat might just do the trick in terms of eliminating the young villain, though based on the overwhelming power of All For One, the fight is still very much undecided.

Ironically enough, “Tiamat” was actually the name of a major character from a previous work of creator Kohei Horikoshi titled Barrage or Sensei no Baruji, which was published in 2021 prior to the arrival of My Hero Academia. Focusing on other planets and aliens rather than superheroes, the series only garnered two volumes of its manga before giving way to the current superhero success story.

