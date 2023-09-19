My Hero Academia Introduces All Might's Most Important Fan Yet

My Hero Academia has introduced All Might's most important fan yet: one who symbolizes the generation of heroes yet to come! As MHA's Final War continues to unfold All Might is locked into what looks to be his final battle with his evil nemesis All For One. Even though Toshinori Yagi has lost his All Might powers, he came to the battlefield with a revolutionary armored suit, which counters All For One's arsenal of stolen quirks with tech versions of the powers that All Might's students wield.

In the milestone My Hero Academia manga chapter 400, All Might and All For One are going blow-for-blow and dealing a lot of heavy damage along the way. All Might's armor and body are coming apart, but All For One is being reverted to younger and younger ages (thanks to the Rewind quirk) with every blow he takes.

As the race of endurance plays out between the former No. 1 hero and top villain in Japan, the news cameras are rolling and capturing it all on video. A cut scene shows a young boy (dark-skinned with white hair) watching the news broadcast. Even though his grandmother(?) disregards what's happening onscreen as "all going on in some far-off land, the boy is nonetheless affected by what he sees. He openly wonders what fate will bring if the "the skinny guy in black" who is clearly the hero, loses to the evil villain he's fighting. The kid clearly doesn't believe his grandma's claims that the conflict matters, and is on the edge of his seat watching the outcome unfold.

These kinds of cut scenes aren't new for My Hero Academia. Endeavor's run as the new No. 1 pro hero featured the subplot of young boy Hiroshi Tameda becoming a viral meme sensation, after photobombing a news broadcast to demand the public witness Endavor's heroism. All Might's battle with All For One during the Kamino Incident also featured the crowd being the source of All Might's renewed vigor for the fight. As this Final War unfolds, scenes like this hint that series creator Kohei Horikoshi could get a little meta, and let the sphere of All Might's heroism and inspiration widen into a global phenomenon (like in real life) – even if it is his final act of heroism.

My Hero Academia releases new chapters online.