My Hero Academia Reveals All For One As a Kid

My Hero Academia has kept fans on their toes since it launched, and that is still the truth even as its manga winds down. For months now, the series has been preoccupied with its final saga, and now All Might has come back to the center stage. We have been following his latest feud with All For One now that the final act is in the thick of it, and My Hero Academia just took everyone by surprise with its latest villain reveal.

After all, All For One just shared a new piece of his past with the fandom. My Hero Academia chapter 400 revealed how All For One looked as a child, and it is not what anyone expected.

As you can see here, the new update from My Hero Academia follows All For One as his battle against All Might carries on. The latter is putting all his heart behind the fight despite knowing it will most likely end in his death. All For One is a crazed man on a mission, but he is not the man we knew before this act began. After all, a quirk is helping All For One age in reverse, and My Hero Academia just landed the villain back in his childhood.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As you can see above, My Hero Academia's manga just turned All For One into a kid, and the child is downright terrifying. We can see the villain had short hair when he was a child, and his lanky frame is pretty standard for his age. However, even All Might was surprised to see All For One glowing. His entire body is illuminated at this point, and that is not a power we've seen All For One throw out before now.

We don't get to see much of All For One at this stage, but we get the definite impression that he's still powerful. The villain may just be a boy here though that hardly matters. All For One has retained his older vices, so he's still set on bending the will of the world. All Might is now standing between All For One and the rest of humanity, so My Hero Academia fans will have to stay tuned to see how this final feud ends.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, do not fret. The series can be watched on Hulu or Crunchyroll while the Shonen Jump app houses the My Hero Academia manga. For more info on the hit superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."