‘My Hero Academia’ Confirms a Shocking Double Agent

My Hero Academia knows how to get fans talking, and its manga proved that this week. At long last, Dabi has made face-to-face contact with Endeavor, and the League of Villains member helped bring in a shocking double agent.

So, you have been warned. There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 191 below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Shueisha, the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia welcomed a massive plot twist. The update began with Dabi intercepting Hawks and Endeavor as the pair left their battle with High-End, an intelligent Nomu created by mysterious means. The guy gets away thanks to a quick Quirk assist, but the real shock comes when Hawks and Dabi meet up one-on-one later.

At first, My Hero Academia stuns with its reveal that Hawks is really a double agent working for the League of Villains. The No. 2 hero confronts Dabi, telling him what the Nomu promised did not go as planned.

“The plan was for tomorrow at the factory on the coast,” Hawks admits. “Not in the middle of the damn city. Not to mention that Nomu. It was on a completely different level from the ones we’ve seen so far. I’d prefer you to tell me those things in advance.”

It turns out Dabi instructed Hawks to bring someone out to fight the Nomu, and the pair continue to squabble over the nature of the meeting. The short encounter ends after Hawks confirms he’s dedicated to the League of Villains, a fact that will blow readers away.

Of course, the idea of Hawks being a villain doesn’t last for long. It turns out the guy really is a hero and is really a triple agent of sorts. He’s conning the League of Villains on orders from his agency’s board and Gran Torino.

For now, Hawks is living in a strange limbo where he’s both a hero and villain. All the damage done to Endeavor falls on Hawks’ wings, but his much-wanted takedown of the League does too. The gifted hero can only keep up the facade for so long, so fans can only imagine when — and how — that mask will fall.

Did you see this turnaround coming? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.