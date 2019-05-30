My Hero Academia Destroys Gender Stereotyping In New Side Story

My Hero Academia has become a favorite series with fans all over the world, and they love it for their own reasons. For some, they key into Izuku and his optimism. Others identify with All Might. And for some, they are hopping onboard the Kendo stan express after the heroine just obliterated gender stereotyping in a new aside.

Not long ago, the Class 1-B leader stepped out in an excerpt of My Hero Academia‘s fourth volume. It was there Kendo got fed up with some expectations put upon her gender, and fan-translator Audrey broke down the girl’s stereotype takedown.

“Society’s label of what a woman should be is too much,” Kendo vents.

“I just want to be me. I’m sure men also feel the same way though. Those who also don’t consider themselves a woman or a man feel the same way too. Who the heck even decided to half-assedly categorize the two genders in the first place?”

Continuing, Kendo went on to bash the expectations and referred to “these labels” as being “so annoying”.

For fans, this address has become one worth celebrating, and it has solidified Kendo’s status as a favorite. The heroine became a so-called best girl after appearing in the anime’s second season, and this aside only proves the Class 1-B rep isn’t one to mess with. And if you cross the heroine about the her gender, there’s little doubt Kendo will karate chop you into oblivion.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.