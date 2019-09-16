My Hero Academia Kickstarts Izuku’s Surprising New Work Study

Izuku Midoriya always wanted to be a Pro Hero, but he never thought he would see the dream come true. Thanks to some help from All Might, the hero is well on the way, and it seems yet another hero is going to push Izuku to the brink in his training.

Just, fans are hoping Izuku is careful around this pro. The new top superhero is explosive to say the least, and readers are convinced as is that Endeavor is the worst.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia hit up fans with a brand-new chapter, and it was there they caught up with Izuku. Chapter 243 kicks off with the teachers of UA Academy chatting about the second work study which all students must complete, and fans learned where Izuku was going last week. It’s just that fans did not think Izuku would really go to Endeavor for training.

But as the chapter shows, Izuku joins Shoto and Katsuki for a work study. They show up at Endeavor’s hero agency, and Izuku has some immediate thoughts about the surly hero.

“Flame Hero Endeavor, that intensity and intimidation factor make him a reliable top hero. He made quite the impression on me back at the sports festival. I’ve been kind of scared of the guy ever since then. Honestly, but he seems different now,” Izuku notes.

Of course, manga readers will know that Endeavor has undergone changes since he became the top hero. Not only has the hero’s attitude towards his son changed, but Endeavor had a chat with All Might which seemed to reboot his heroic values. Now, it is time for Izuku to see Endeavor’s new self and pass judgement from his side.

How do you think this second work study is going to go…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.