My Hero Academia Introduces Quirk Evolutions

My Hero Academia has brought in plenty of changes to its Hero Society since it kicked off years ago, but quirks have tended to stay the same. Despite an One For All reveal a dozen chapters back, the manga has left its heroes’ powers alone, but that just changed in a big way.

As it turns out, there is something referred to as Quirk Evolution in Hero Society, and Shigaraki has tapped into the phenomenon at last.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Shigaraki. The leader of the League of Villains is in a big pinch as Re-Destro has literally crippled him. With one hand out of commission, fans waited for Shigaraki to be killed since he could not use his quirk, but something happened which saved him.

According to Re-Destro, Shigaraki’s quirk evolved, and it proved the League of Villains leader isn’t someone to mess with.

“The right catalyst can spur meta abilities to evolve on the spot. It happens. Like when Geten was suddenly able to manipulate the temperature of ice because I suffered a burn,” Re-Destro noted after seeing Shigaraki level up his quirk. “This young man is in the process of awakening.”

Unlike before, Shigaraki does not require all five fingers to touch an object to destroy it. The villain is able to use just a couple to start decaying Re-Destro, and the Quirk Evolution added to Shigaraki’s overhaul enhanced power.

“With that raw physicality, he should’ve managed to take down a hero or two in Kamino. His meta ability aside, he’s also trained his body, but these moves. A transformation like that could only be achieved through brutal life-or-death training over an extended period of time.”

While this label Quirk Evolution is new to fans, the concept has been around for awhile. In fact, it first appeared in the manga with Izuku as he began to evolve One For All and eventually unlock its other hidden powers. Most recently, it was the League of Villains who drove the concept home as Toga and Twice managed to evolve their powers. Now, it seems Shigaraki is the latest to hone his skills further, and fans are eager to see which heroes will follow the baddie with enhancements of their own.

