My Hero Academia Teases Shigaraki’s Liberated State

My Hero Academia has been rather preoccupied with its villains as of late. While Izuku Midoriya goes about his school life, the League of Villains have been going to war with another threat. The Meta Liberation Army is ready to take turf from Shigaraki, but the leader has found a way to strike fear in the group’s heart.

After all, it seems as if Shigaraki has awakened himself to a liberated state which not even All For One saw coming.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans got a peek at Shigaraki’s new self. The villain has been building towards a massive breakthrough for some time, but fans were stunned when the head of the Liberation Army went so far as to acknowledge Shigaraki’s liberated form.

“[It’s] not suppression but liberation. Naturally, people would seek to use their meta abilities freely,” Re-Destro began.

“Past the pain, beyond this awakening, it’s as if this man has been utterly liberated.”

As the chapter ends, fans are left with a giant cliffhanger about Shigaraki and his battle with Re-Destro. The League leader is seen looking purely evil with his hair loose while Re-Destro and Gigantomachia look on. Shigaraki even goes so far as to make a “Plus Ultra” joke about All Might which brings up an interesting comparison. In the time since All For One was jailed, Shigaraki has made it his goal to become the Symbol of Evil. All Might’s status as the Symbol of Peace is known well, and it will be up to Izuku to assume that place. Now, it seems like Shigaraki is a step ahead of Deku, and fans are eager to see the pair reunite in the wake of their recent power boosts.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.