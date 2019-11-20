My Hero Academia Reveals the Real Reason Endeavor’s Older Son Hates Him

My Hero Academia fans know Endeavor has a real complication situation at home. To his fault, the Pro Hero created a toxic environment which his kids were raised in. The abusive dad ruled his children with a fiery fist and demanded them train despite their mother’s worries. And after plenty of guesses, fans have learned the exact reason why the hero’s older son hates his guts.

So, you’ve been warned! There are some gnarly spoilers below for My Hero Academia chapter 250!

Recently, the series got fans all worried about Endeavor and Natsu when its arc shifted focus to the Todoroki clan. The older brother of Shoto isn’t a fan of Endeavor by any means, and he has been forward about it. In the past, Natsu has freely trashed the Pro Hero whenever possible, and he even went head to head with Endeavor over dinner.

According to Shoto’s sister Fuyumi, Natsu does have reason to hate their father. She may be the one striving for the Todoroki family to reconnect, but Fuyumi understands Natsu’s view of Endeavor is nearly impossible to shake.

“Our family’s looking toward the future more anymore. Only Natsu can’t seem to let go,” Fuyumi shared. “He believes that Father killed Toya.”

So, there you have it. Natsu hates his father for a rather upsetting reason. The boy firmly believes Endeavor killed his older brother, and Natsu was very close with Toya. Now, My Hero Academia fans are left to wonder how Toya died and whether Natsu’s belief holds up as truth.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.