My Hero Academia Introduces A Corrupt Politician’s Dream Quirk

My Hero Academia has its standard quirks which fans have come to expect from superheroes and villains. Everything from flight to super speed and more have been introduced in the series. However, some more nontraditional powers have debuted, and it turns out one baddie has a power which any corrupt politician would love.

Recently, My Hero Academia saw its latest chapter go live, and it was there fans caught up with Koku Hanabata. The executive is one helping oversee the Meta Liberation Army, and fans have long wondered about his powers. Now, the secret is out, and it turns out the politician is able to incite strong reactions within his followers which can prompt all kinds of anarchy.

“This will draw every last ounce of strength from our warriors, but it’s necessary,” the baddie said as he put on a mask which would amplify his voice.

When the villain went on to rally his soldiers, fans got a breakdown of Koku’s power, and it is called Incite aptly enough. You can read up on its official description below:

“The special electro-magnetic waves in his voice give a boost to his allies, enhancing their bodies and minds. The more his voice causes the air to vibrate, the greater the effect.”

As fans can see, the simple sound of Koku’s voice not only energizes his foot soldiers, but they also draw power from it. When the man tells the horde of people to punish their enemies, no one questions the inflammatory decree before going after the League of Villains. This dedication is won in part because of Koku’s influential power boost, but there is only so much rhetoric the baddie can boast before his words start falling flat.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.