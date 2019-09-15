My Hero Academia Drops Major Traitor Update

My Hero Academia fans love a good conspiracy, and the series has given them all sorts to salivate over. Ever since creator Kohei Horikoshi sent the series live, UA Academy has sparked fan-theories on dozens of topics. Still, no issue has been more talked-about than the school’s alleged traitor, and the manga just gave fans an ominous update on the situation.

Recently, My Hero Academia kicked off a new arc, and it was there fans learned a new Work Study program is being introduced to UA Academy. Before thing got underway for the kids, the teachers had a meeting at the school, and All Might gave a private report to the principal about the school’s unknown traitor.

“They’ve been in the dormitories for four months now, and we’ve seen no suspicious behavior from anyone. In other words, none of the students are spying for the League of Villains,” the former Number One hero explained.

“The next time the League makes a move, assuming we find no connection, then the kids in UA’s Hero Course all have heroic hearts.”

Following the reveal, the principal accepted the information with little complaint. As it would seem, the students of UA Academy aren’t to blame for any information slips coming from the school. If All Might is right, then it is time fans started to scrutinize the Pro Hero teachers a bit more, but some aren’t convinced about the report.

After all, there are things which go down at UA Academy that All Might never sees. In the past, a chapter featuring Aoyama sparked major buzz about his possible traitor status, and Kaminari is the latest character to get fans talking. For now, readers will have to see if this traitor topic pops back up with another update, and most are betting it will before too long.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.