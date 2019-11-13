My Hero Academia Reveals More Pro Hero Worldbuilding

My Hero Academia is a big world with lots to break down. From Pro Heroes to Villains, fans have a lot of people to keep up with. Of course, all of these characters have to work within a well-built world, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has been very careful with his reveals. And thanks to a brand-new chapter, fans know more about the universe than before.

Recently, the canon spin-off of My Hero Academia went live with a new chapter. Vigilantes got fans emotional as it finished its exploration of Aizawa’s past. The episode ended with the Pro Hero following Crawler to some people who were affected by a recent attack. Their warehouse was blown to bits, but it seems that won’t be a big deal for the group.

“We own the land the warehouse was built on. So we’re gonna take the villain damage insurance payment and the welfare subsidy that Take and Kamayan get for oversized housing,” one of them reveals.

For fans, this reveal may seem short, but it really is important. Fans have long wondered how Hero Society adapted to the advent of superheroes and their foes. If you have seen any Marvel or DC film, then you know how much damage an all-out battle can cause. All Might’s fight with All For One nearly destroyed a whole district, and there are people who lived there. Naturally, someone has to pay for those damages, so it makes sense insurance companies have policies dedicated to Pro Hero fallout. And if you happen to have some specialty quirk, the federal government is willing to help you out with your financial situation.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.