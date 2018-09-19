‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Shares Recreation of its Big Izuku v Bakugo Fight

My Hero Academia had three major fights in its third season, and one of the most important is the rematch between Midoriya and Bakugo. One of the most well animated, emotional fights of the series, and now fans have taken it to another level.

One fan shared a recreation of the fight to Twitter, and this cool animation shows off a different take on the famous fight.

Artist @yen_bm on Twitter shared this rough animation of the Bakugo vs. Midoriya fight, and fans can see how this artist has spun the fight to show off more of the two’s personality. There’s a bit of fun to be had in the way it’s presented, such as the fight kicking off with Bakugo giving Midoriya a thumbs down before repelling himself with an explosion.

Midoriya’s fighting style here is different as well as he’s able to dodge all of Bakugo’s explosions. There’s a sense of scale in this animation as well, and it’s a great piece of art from a talented artist. The series’ version of the fight had its own fantastic sequences also since it blended great action choreography with an impressive mastery of the camera during the sequence.

There was a palpable amount of emotion during this eventful fight as the two of them needed to work out the issues between them that had been building ever since they were children. Bakugo had felt inadequate after seeing Midoriya’s strength grow in recent years, and Midoriya was frustrated because the one he idolized always treated him so poorly.

But now that the fight is done, and they have gone onto a new stage in their rivalry where the two now seem to be more civil with one another as they both chase their dream of being the top hero.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.