My Hero Academia Teases Midoriya’s Tragic Fate

When Izuku Midoriya first began his very first work study as a licensed hero, he came face to face with All Might’s former sidekick, Sir Nighteye. Nighteye had been holding a grudge against the young Midoriya because he was chosen as the successor to One For All, and Nighteye believed Mirio would be a better choice. This all stems from the traumatic splitting between the two former partners in which Nighteye predicted that All Might would befall a terrible fate sometime in the future. This also crippled Nighteye with fear as his foreseen futures always come true.

This makes his latest prediction in Episode 75 of the series all the more terrifying. When Nighteye is struck by Overhaul’s attack, he mentions that he can’t see a future in which Midoriya, Mirio, and Eri make it out safely from Overhaul’s terrifying power. But is this true?

The Shie Hassaikai arc thus far has established Nighteye as a very cautious and pragmatic hero. Because of the predicted gruesome death he saw in All Might’s future, he refuses to use his power unless it’s a sure bet such as when he used it to find out where the Hassaikai group’s home base was. This has given him a cold look at the future overall as what he sees seems to always come to pass no matter how he tries to change things.

But this seems to also be compounded by his personal feelings. When he was worried about All Might, he foresaw death, and since he believes so little in Midoriya’s strength, his new prediction is nothing but doom and gloom. But Midoriya isn’t one to fall to such predictions, and is now out to change this future that Nighteye is perceiving.

The fight against Overhaul is far from over, but Midoriya is admittedly going up against some supreme odds. Like All Might, Midoriya isn’t going to let his potential death hold him back as he fights for his life in every one of these major arcs. Pushing forward with his heroic spirit, he’s out to literally change this terrible future that Nighteye has seen.

