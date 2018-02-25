‘My Hero Academia’ Gives Izuku New Power Up

My Hero Academia‘s third season is on its way, but the manga’s next big arc, the Culture Festival, is well underway. To commemorate the occasion, the series has now introduced a new power for Midoriya.

After his fight in the Internship arc, Midoriya’s realized he needs to get stronger without destroying his body and All Might suggested a new technique: a ranged attack.

In Chapter 172, Midoriya talks to All Might about his sudden insecurities. He realized during the final fight that he was only able to muster up 20 percent of his power, and it’s still destroying his body. He was outclassed in ranged combat, and All Might suggests he try ranged combat too.

When All Might tells Midoriya to release his full cowl, Midoriya’s body struggles but All Might tells him to stand firm and attack from his standing position. This unleashed a huge air pressure burst, and Midoriya has gotten strong enough to use air pressure attacks like All Might once did.

Midoriya thinks he won’t be able to keep it up without breaking his body, and realizes that even when All Might had his power he wasn’t always at full strength. His full strength attacks would destroy more than they would save, and Midoriya realizes the loophole.

In order to master this new technique, Midoriya’s going to need to figure out how to unleash all of his power, and focus it all on a single point instantaneously.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.