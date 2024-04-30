My Hero Academia: Dabi VA Teases the Villain's Season 7 Reign

My Hero Academia is nearing the premiere for Season 7 of the anime, and the voice star behind Dabi is teasing how the fiery villain will be taking over in the new episodes! My Hero Academia will be officially kicking off the final battles between the heroes and villains following everything that happened against the Paranormal Liberation Front in the sixth season. One of the biggest shake ups was the reveal that Dabi was actually the long lost Todoroki brother, Toya, and the villain is poised for even more chaos now that his secret has been revealed and his true revenge has begun.

Dabi vs. Shoto is one of the major fights fans can look forward to seeing with My Hero Academia Season 7, and voice actor Hiro Shimono teased some of what Dabi will be getting into in these coming episodes. Speaking with the Animate Times ahead of Season 7's premiere, Shimono teased that now that Dabi's true identity as a Todoroki has been revealed, he's going to be unleashing his full force and even teasing that he'll outright be "breaking [Dabi's] throat" if necessary to bring these coming moments to life.

My Hero Academia: Dabi Voice Actor Teases Season 7

"After [the "Dabi Dance" scene in Season 6] it was revealed that Dabi is the eldest son of the Todoroki family, but from now on, he will fight against his father and younger brother again," Shimono began. "The final battle was about to take place, and while I was reading the original story, I was filled with many thoughts. But I thought that if I was concerned about that, I wouldn't be able to play Dabi. Even if it meant breaking his throat, I was determined to hit him with all my might." Elaborating further, Shimono teased how this will play off of Shoto's role in the new episodes.

"While everyone, including Dabi, was in despair, Shoto was the only one who didn't lose hope," Shimono continued. "Currently, Shoto is trying to defeat Dabi with his determination and honest thoughts, so I would like you to pay attention to the relationship between Dabi and Shoto." My Hero Academia Season 7 will be premiering on Saturday, May 4th, so it won't be much longer until we get to see how this final fight between Todoroki brothers will play out in the anime! You can currently check out the first six seasons of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.