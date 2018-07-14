‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Midoriya’s New Ultimate Move

My Hero Academia returning for the second half of its third season with Midoriya and the other students needing to prepare a new ultimate technique in order to give them a chance of passing the upcoming Provisional Hero License Exam.

While Midoriya had a problem developing a new move without his arms at first, fans saw his work at the end of the episode as Midoriya unleashed his new ultimate move: “One For All: Full Cowling: Shoot Style.”

When the tougher training began to get the students to better learn their Quirks, Midoriya was at a loss because if he used his arms one more time they’d complete shatter. After approaching Hatsume about a costume change, he’s inspired to come up with a new move involving his legs.

Hatsume straps a pair of rockets to Iida’s arms, and asks why not he use something else when he’s tired, and this gets Midoriya to realize he’s been trying to copy All Might and has been using punches this whole time. Thinking more like himself, he then debuts his new attack.

When a boulder is about to fall on All Might, Midoriya jumps in a smashes it with a kick. All Might realizes Midoriya’s come up with a new move, and Midoriya explains that he’s powered up his kicks in order to compensate for his lack of arms. Finally calling it, “One For All: Full Cowling – Shoot Style,” and thus showing yet another way Midoriya is staring to make One For All more and more his own every day.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.