My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Pro Heroes Coming to the Anime with Fun Sketches

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season will soon be coming to an end, and with the Cultural Festival officially coming to an end with the previous episode, the latest episode of the series kickstarted the Pro Hero arc we’ll be seeing more of with a potential fifth season of the anime. One of the biggest events of this start was the debuted of a new ranking for the top ten heroes in Japan, and this meant that many fan favorite pro heroes in the manga would be making their official debut in the anime with this latest episode of the series.

With this new slate of pro heroes coming to the anime for the first time including some of series creator Kohei Horikoshi’s own favorite characters like the Rabbit Hero Mirko, Horikoshi shared a couple of fun new sketches to celebrate their debut with Episode 87 of the series. Imagining the ten heroes getting ready to take the stage at the Hero Ranking presentation from the episode, we get a fun backstage look at each of the heroes…including the fact that Hawks had to be dragged up there.

Horikoshi’s sketches to Twitter have punctuated each new episode of the latest season, and have helped to give the biggest moments an especially good boost from the original creator. Ever since Hawks and Mirko made their debut during the Pro Hero arc in the original manga fans have been wanting to see them in the anime, but Hawks made his appearance in the Heroes Rising movie.

It’s different for Mirko fans, who have not seen the fan favorite pro until this episode. It seems like it’s an especially fun moment for Horikoshi too as he put her front and center of this new sketch! But we’ll be seeing more of what she brings to the franchise someday!

What are you hoping to see from Hawks, Mirko, and the other pro heroes in My Hero Academia's anime future? Does the start of the Pro Hero arc make you excited for a potential fifth season? Which characters are you hoping to see in the anime next?