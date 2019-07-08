New My Hero Academia Film Promises Major Villain Reveal

My Hero Academia is ready to make big waves this year. Not only is the manga going on strong with its current arc, but the anime will step out with a new season and film in 2019. Now, fans are getting more details about the latter project, and it seems the movie will be way bigger than fans think.

After all, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will feature a special villain whose identity was teased a long, long time ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the anime went live with its first poster for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. It was there fans got a look at Izuku Midoriya in the film alongside All Might, but that was not it. A short summary was shared alongside the promo introducing a bad guy named Nine… and it turns out fans have seen him before.

The villain Nine from the movie appeared during Shigaraki’s speech in chapter 222. This is getting interesting pic.twitter.com/GvcRE0YmeX — 💥Roo💥 (@Color_Division) July 7, 2019

A long time ago, Shigaraki was seen in the manga having a monologue, and the moment was done in tandem with a collage. Fans were shown brief images of Izuku training while his classmates went about their day. However, an image in the bottom row confused fans; It featured a person with their back turned which only showed off their long hair and ornate backpack.

And now? Well, it turns out that villain is Nine, and he will be the big threat of this second My Hero Academia film.

At this point, fans don’t know much of anything about this bad guy. The poster seems to confirm the villain is a male, and he looks to be no older than his 30s. He wears a face mask with some sort of respirator attached, and Nine’s hair is swept back into ties. Even creator Kohei Horikoshi kept mum on the baddie when penning this film’s juicy summary, so fans are certainly eager to see what Nine can do and how he is connected to the League of Villain.

So, what do you think about this big villain connection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.