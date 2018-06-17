‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals its New Villain’s Powerful Quirk

My Hero Academia‘s first movie My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, just debuted a new trailer full of interesting new tidbits about what’s going to happen. The most important of which is definitely the full reveal of the film’s new villain Wolfram.

Voiced by Rikiya Koyama, Wolfram’s powerful new quirk is a major focal point of a battle in the trailer as he seemingly controls the industrial space around him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer fans can see a fully powered Wolfram (who’s also kidnapped one of the new characters, David) grab All Might and nearly defeat him. Then fans can see him touch the ground as a large metal pillar rises from the ground. Though it’s not exactly clear what the finer details of Wolfram’s quirk are, it’s a good indication just how strong he is.

This is doubly enforced in the final scene of the trailer as Midoriya rushes through several metal pillars in order to deal a powerful Smash attack, so Wolfram seems to have a Quirk that allows him to manipulate industrial things. Maybe it’s even technology as David is seen being wrapped in wires, and the metal pillars just might be an extension of this if they’re fighting in a technological setting.

But it won’t be long before these mysteries are solved as the film is scheduled to premiering August 3 in Japan, but with hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018 in July. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (with a later US theater release planned), is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.