Heroic My Hero Academia Cosplay Stands Tall with Mt. Lady

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is stocked with some of the most recognizable character designs in all of action manga and anime running today, and its heroes and villains have noticeable silhouettes that easily carve themselves out among the pack. It’s important for later arcs in the manga especially that have many of the pro heroes and villains gathering in a single area. Because the series is more about Izuku Midoriya’s heroic journey, a character needs a strong first impression right off the bat in order to make a lasting impact on fans.

One of the best examples of this was the pro hero Mt. Lady. As one of the very first heroes seen in the series overall, Mt. Lady helped fans understand quickly what kind of a hero world the series takes place in. As a design that captures fan service (as necessary for many of Shonen Jump’s weekly offerings) and power, Mt. Lady always stands tall.

Artist @yuka_riine (who you can find on Instagram here) manages to tap into this combination of fearlessness and power with a stunning cosplay of Mt. Lady’s heroic side. With a cool imagining of Mt. Lady’s night of hero work, this is certainly a great way to pay tribute to the fan favorite pro hero. Check it out below:

Funny enough, Mt. Lady was almost a main heroine in the series overall. In one of the manga volume releases of the series, series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed that Mt. Lady’s ability set was almost used for the main heroine. But this idea was tossed out at the last minute and instead replaced with the final version of the main heroine, Ochaco Uraraka.

It’s no wonder why Mt. Lady was the first hero we see, and why she continues to pop up throughout the series despite not playing a major role for anyone other than Mineta. What do you think of Mt. Lady? Hoping to see more of her in the anime or manga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.