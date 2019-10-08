My Hero Academia Shares New Details About Its Transgender Heroes, Villains

My Hero Academia is inching ever closer to its fourth season and fans are looking for all the details about the franchise itself when it comes to both story, environments, and the characters themselves. Recently, the Boku No Hero Academia Analysis book has revealed which hero and which villain happen to be transgender. The hero Tora and the villain Magne, according to the book, fall under this category and continue to have important roles to play in the series overall.

Twitter User Aitaikimochi shared the information that shows that the feline based hero and the member of the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad, which managed to kidnap Bakugo to attempt to turn him to the dark side, share something in common outside of their involvement in the world of heroes and villains:

Interesting tidbits about Tora and Magne from the BNHA Ultra Analysis book: Tora transitioned from female to male. His real name is “Chatora Yawara 茶虎柔” Magne transitioned from male to female. Her real name is “Hikiishi Kenji 引石健磁” — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 4, 2019

Without getting into spoiler territory, fans who read the manga of My Hero Academia know that the upcoming fourth season is going to be a “big one” for Magne, though Tora won’t have as much of the limelight (and believe us, that’s probably a good thing). The two actually did fight one another for a brief minute, with Tora attempting to stop Magne and his League friends from stealing one of UA Academy’s own.

Magne’s quirk allows her to access her mastery of magnetism, although not quite to the same degree as Marvel’s Magneto, while My Hero Academia’s Tora operates as part of a feline sect of heroes where he is able to use his quirk of “Pilabody” to both stretch and flatten his body to attempt to bring down villains that are threatening his friends and the world at large.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.