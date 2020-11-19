My Hero Academia Reveals New Wave of Funko Pops

✖

My Hero Academia is no stranger to the world of Funko Pops, with the anime series being one of the highest sellers for the figures that have taken the world by storm, and Hot Topic is looking to add some big new characters in the medium with a brand new wave. With characters being highlighted such as All Might, Endeavor, Best Jeanist, Froppy, Deku, and Shigaraki, both the heroes and the villains that have become one of the most popular Shonen series that are currently running today in the world of anime, with a fifth season on the way next year!

Funko Pops, over the course of their history over the decades since hitting the scene in 1998, has dived into not just the world of anime, but movies, television, animated series, and everything in between. Though the likes of Dragon Ball and One Piece count themselves as some of the highest selling anime Funko Pops, My Hero Academia is looking to make up ground by offering fans the opportunity to purchase new figures that bring to life the tales of UA Academy. With Hot Topic offering these exclusive figures, the retailer is attempting to gain the majority of the market place when it comes to the anime figures!

The Official Twitter Account for Funko shared a new look at the upcoming figures that are currently available for Pre-Order from Hot Topic, giving fans a number of new takes on the heroes and villains of My Hero Academia that have helped push Kohei Horikoshi's to new heights of popularity:

My Hero Academia has had a big year for 2020, with its second feature length film of Heroes Rising following Deku and the rest of Class 1-A attempting to stop the heir apparent to All For One, and the fourth season of the anime coming to a close. With the Paranormal Liberation Arc coming to a close and the fifth season of the series dropping in 2021, the Shonen franchise has plenty to look forward to down the line!

Will you be picking up any of these exclusive Funko Pops from Hot Topic?