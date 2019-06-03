My Hero Academia to Release Nendoroid Figures of Shigaraki, Ochaco

My Hero Academia is the series that keeps on giving. The anime has gathered millions of fans worldwide, and its merchandising game has only strengthened as such. Now, it seems like the series is ready to expand its Nendoroid offerings, and two favorite characters will be immortalized with their own figures soon.

Over on Twitter, reports popped up about My Hero Academia‘s next steps for merchandising. It was there Twitter user Audrey shared news of two new Nendoroids joining the series’ catalog, and fans will want to pick them up ASAP.

“Shigaraki and [Ochaco] Nendoroids have been announced and will be out in 2020,” the post reads.

SHIGARAKI AND OCHAKO NENDOROIDS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED AND WILL BE OUT IN 2020! Shigaraki will be part of the “Villains Edition” and Ochako is part of the “Heroes/Heroines Edition,” meaning we will most likely see more villains and hero nendoroids next year too pic.twitter.com/yfnRHNBWVm — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 3, 2019

“Shigaraki will be part of the “Villains Edition” and Ochako is part of the “Heroes/Heroines Edition,” meaning we will most likely see more villains and hero nendoroids next year too.”

So far, My Hero Academia has released a few Nendoroids of characters fans can probably guess. There was never any doubt Izuku Midoriya would get his own figure, and he has since been joined by two of his classmates. Shoto Todoroki and Bakugo Katsuki have gotten their own Nendoroids, so it seems this new report confirms a change is coming for My Hero Academia.

After all, the series is getting its first female Nendoroid with Ochaco, and its villains will finally come to life with Shigaraki. Now, fans just need a full-on Pro Hero figure, and All Might would be a perfect addition if Nendoroid is in the market for suggestions.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.