‘My Hero Academia’ Proves Just How Crazy Its New Villains Are

My Hero Academia fans have seen how hard U.A. Academy has been fighting against the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad, but things just aren’t going as planned as the villains managed to score a victory by episode’s end.

But it’s because the villains have proven themselves much stronger and odder than fans had ever expected to see and it’s taking Midoriya and the others by surprise.

More villains revealed what they could do in the most recent episode featured Moonfish, the strange S&M villain with super sharp teeth that manages to break through Todoroki’s ice. Along with this reveal is Toga. While fans have yet to see what her Quirk is, she certainly stood out as odd.

Although fans have developed a crush on the villain, Toga fought Tsuyu and Ochaco with glee as she wanted to gather their blood. She manages to stick Ochaco with a needle and suck some of hers out (while making a strange noise as she did so), and runs away before anyone can catch her.

The hilarious thing though is that now she revealed she has a crush on Midoriya, as he was once spared by Hero Killer Stain. Speaking of, there’s also Spinner, a lizard villain who’s obsessed with Stain (and even let Midoriya go because of it).

Not to mention the last new villain introduced, Mr. Compress, who used his Quirk to turn Tokoyami and Bakugo into marbles before floating away. He’s the oddest and most surprising villain by far.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.