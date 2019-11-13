My Hero Academia Ranks High on New York Times’ Graphic Novel Rankings

The New York Times is back with its periodic rankings of Graphic Books and Manga bestsellers, and when a series joins the list it’s a pretty significant victory in terms of notoriety. This is especially true for any manga series that makes the list considering just how less popular manga series have been in terms of the United States market. But one series has been changing all that over the last few years as new volumes of My Hero Academia have increasingly made the top of bestsellers lists each month.

Now My Hero Academia has cracked the New York Times Graphic Books and Manga list as Volume 21 of the series has managed to be the only manga on the last list, and made it to the third spot out of 15 choices overall. Here’s how the list breaks down.

Guts by Raina Telgemeier Best Friends by Shannon Hale and illustrated by LeUyen Pham My Hero Academia Volume 21 by Kohei Horikoshi Drama by Raina Telgemeier Watchmen by Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons Smile by Raina Telgemeier White Bird by R.J. Palacio Open Borders by Bryan Caplan and illustrated by Zach Weinersmith Sunny Rolls the Dice by Jennifer L. Holm and illustrated by Matthew Holm Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier The Walking Dead: Compendium Volume 4 by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano and Cliff Rathburn Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins Volume 1 by Matthew Mercer and Matthew Colville and illustrated by Olivia Samson They Called Us Enemy by George Takei, Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott and illustrated by Harmony Becker New Kid by Jerry Craft Monstress, Volume 4 by Marjorie Liu and illustrated by Sana Takeda

My Hero Academia has been incredibly popular over the course of the last few years ever since it made its official debut in the United States, and it’s clear that it’s only going to get even more recognition in the future as the series runs through the rest of its fifth season, releases its second big feature film, and the manga releases continue onto some of the most intense arcs in the series to date.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

