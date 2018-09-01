‘My Hero Academia’ Outtake Has Todoroki, Katsuki Fans Buzzing

The voice behind a certain hot-headed hero recorded an outtake for My Hero Academia this week, to the delight of fans on Twitter.

Clifford Chapin is the voice of Katsuki Bakugo in the English-dubbed version of My Hero Academia. On Wednesday, he revealed that he had directed the English language version of episode 55 as well. He posted what he said were un-used audio takes from the episode, including scene where Todoroki faces off against the ninja-clad heroes from another school. He wondered why Colleen Clinkenbeard, the voice actor behind Shoto Todoroki did not want to use the lines he had prepared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Remember when I, the voice of Bakugo, directed some of @Funimation‘s #MyHeroAcademia dub? For some reason, @ccarrollbeard didn’t use some lines I got. Creative differences, I guess. But here was my vision for ep55. Like @DavidMatranga1 furthering Todoroki’s character. #Bloopers pic.twitter.com/Vin2Yxgs5s — Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) August 29, 2018



“If only I were Bakugo,” Chapin had Todoroki saying during his fight with the ninjas. “He never has these problems. Bakugo is so cool and talented, and better than me.”

“For some reason, @ccarrollbeard didn’t use some lines I got,” Chapin tweeted. “Creative differences, I guess. But here was my vision for ep55.” He tagged the post “Bloopers.”

Another clip showed the dramatic scene in the anteroom, when Inasa shot Todoroki a look of disdain.

“This guy thinks he’s all that, but he can’t beat Bakugo,” Todoroki muttered in his internal monologue.

And speaking of plans, @justinbriner‘s original take on how to pass the test was a little more intricate under my direction. #MyHeroAcademia #Bloopers pic.twitter.com/uk1QcPx4dl — Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) August 29, 2018



Chapin posted no less than five of his “outtakes,” including one where Shoji calls out for “that handsome devil, Bakugo,” and one where Midoriya’s strategy monologue consisted of saying “Kacchan” over and over.

Fans lost it over Chapin’s takes, which were characteristic not only of him but of Bakugo himself. Even the official Funimation account jumped in on the thread, writing “Bloopers happen ¯\_(ツ)_/¯” in response to a fan.

Bloopers happen ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Funimation (@FUNimation) August 29, 2018



Funimation is pulling out all the stops for My Hero Academia fans, running a simuldub of the series that is just two weeks behind the Japanese release. Early on in the season, they even made a few same-day simuldubs before the schedule became too much for all parties involved.

Meanwhile, Funimation Films is leading the charge to bring My Hero Academia: Two Heroes to North America. The feature-length film premiered on Aug. 3 in Japan, and has already been met with rave reviews. A Japanese-language version with English subtitles is getting a limited release in the U.S. and Canada starting on Sept. 25, running through Oct. 2.

As for the series itself, new episodes of My Hero Academia air on Saturdays on TokyoTV. A subtitled simulcast airs at 4 a.m. ET in North America every week, on services including Hulu, Crunchyroll and Anime Lab.