My Hero Academia Preview Teases Mirio’s Most Upsetting Scene Yet

My Hero Academia wrung fans through the ringer this week. Season four went live with a brand-new episode which showed the world why Mirio Togata is the best. The hero stood up to Overhaul as the baddie tried to take Eri back into his hands, and he paid a high price for it.

Now, it seems My Hero Academia is ready to make that pain even worse. Both Mirio and fans will need to brace for the next episode of season four because its preview promises to showcase its saddest Lemillion scene yet.

Not long ago, the most recent episode of My Hero Academia went live, and it was there fans learned a cruel fate. As Mirio came face to face with Overhaul, Lemillion had to do all he could to keep Eri away from the villain. When Overhaul felt it was safer to erase Eri’s Quirk with a bullet rather than let her leave his care, it was Mirio who got in the way. In a single shot, all of Mirio’s powers were taken from him which left audiences in shock.

Now, season four is ready to debut a new episode, and it’ll be bittersweet for fans. As you can see above, the promo shows the rest of the Work Study students in action as they arrive to assist Mirio. Deku is the first on the scene to help his mentor, but Mirio is too distraught to do anything but watch. The teaser sees Sir Nighteye wrap Mirio in a hug alongside Eri after watching the intense battle, and the Pro Hero isn’t sure what to do next. With Lemillion out of commission, it will fall to Deku to save the day.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.