Is My Hero Academia Season 4 Going Beyond the Culture Festival Arc?

My Hero Academia’s anime has had a much different relationship with the events of the original manga series in its fourth season. Although it has adapted the events of the Shie Hassaikai arc pretty closely, the team behind the anime has added or removed elements from the original manga narrative to alter the pacing of the story. For example thanks to My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising takes place several arcs after where the TV anime series is currently, the pro hero Hawks will be introduced much sooner than expected.

It initially seemed like the series’ Pro Hero arc would kick off the fifth season of the series, but the newest ending theme for the fourth season makes it seem like we’ll be seeing some of the elements of this later arc making their way into the anime much sooner than expected. Perhaps Season 4 might even go beyond the events of the Culture Festival arc?

My Hero Academia Episode 78 of the series kicks off a sub arc, the Remedial Course arc, before the events of the Culture Festival kick in. This brings Endeavor back into the series’ fold, and will see the new number one hero question himself as he adjusts to trying to pick up the slack from the now retired All Might. But the greater exploration into this comes much later.

The Pro Hero arc of the series takes place after the Culture Festival and introduces new pro heroes not yet seen in the anime. But the interesting thing about the new ending theme, however, is that we see them already! In fact, some of the bigger reveals in the manga have been teased here too with a look at a young Himiko Toga, Mirko, Hawks, and more. There’s also a greater focus on the Todoroki family, whose familial drama is the backbone for many of the stories to come.

This might just be the anime team having fun with the future of the series, but who knows? Maybe we will see some of the Pro Hero arc this season? If we do, it might be just leading up to a cliffhanger like with the third season. But given how much we have already seen with this newest ending theme, maybe there’s more?

What do you think? Will we see some of the Pro Hero arc before Season 4’s over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.