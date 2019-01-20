‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Listen Up!! A Tale from the Past’

My Hero Academia‘s second season is in the home stretch on Toonami as Midoriya and the others have ended their Internships and prepare for their final exams. But Midoriya’s learning something more important: the history of One For All.

What does One For All’s origin have in store for Midoriya? Catch up on Toonami’s latest My Hero Academia episode below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Midoriya thanks Gran Torino for his training. Torino says that they agreed Midoriya would only use five percent of his power from then on. Midoriya asks why Gran Torino isn’t famous because he trained All Might, but Torino wasn’t interested. He says he got his license because of a time he needed to be able to use his quirk freely, but was not interested in the fame. The students all return to school, and Bakugo is immediately ridiculed for his Best Jeanist haircut. The others are filling in on their time away, and the results are much different. Mineta’s terrified of Mt. Lady, Uraraka has become a more intense fighter, but the focus is all on Midoriya, Iida, and Todoroki. Iida has bounced back since his injury, however, as he strives to be a perfect hero. All Might starts them on basic rescue training on Field Gamma, a maze of factories, in which groups of five will race to rescue All Might first. Midoriya’s in the first wave, and the others don’t believe that Midoriya can keep up with Ashido, Sero, Ojiro, or Iida. It’s then Midoriya shows off his Full Cowling, and surprises everyone. Bakugo sees that Midoriya’s enhanced movement matches how he propels himself through the air, but he slips on a pipe. Sero reaches All Might first. He remembers to be careful when he’s landing when there’s unsure footing. All Might tells him that he needs to tell Midoriya the whole truth about One For All after class. Midoriya meets with All Might, and All Might apologies for not being around during the Hosu incident. He reveals One For All can only be given to another if the original bearer intends to pass it along. Though it can’t be taken by force, it can be passed by force. One For All derives from an old Quirk, All For One. This quirk allowed the user to take quirks from others and pass them around as they wished. When Quirks first debuted, human society began to decay as the debates around those powers drew controversy. One man, All For One, managed to became a leader of villains who ruled over Japan. Some people couldn’t handle the new Quirks they were given and became mindless dolls, like the Nomus. All Might mentions how some powers even evolved with other sets of powers. All For One had a younger brother without powers, and he resisted his brother’s evil deeds. All For One transferred a quirk to his brother, one that would give him the ability to stockpile his power. The quirkless brother turned out to have a quirk of his own, one that allowed him to pass on quirks. This merged with the stockpile ability with this passing power and turned into the One For All quirk. In the end, the younger brother couldn’t defeat All For One so he decided to entrust One For All to future generations, hoping it would grow until it was strong enough to defeat All For One. All Might thought he defeated him, but says that All For One has survived. He warns that Midoriya will have to fight All For One next, because he failed to beat him. Midoriya’s willing to fight, but All Might holds back from telling him something else. He thinks to himself that by the time Midoriya faces All For One, he will no longer be by his side. It seems there’s a doomed future for One For All’s users. Eraserhead tells Class 1-A they’re heading to a training camp in the woods for the Summer, and that those who don’t pass the final exams will have Summer school on top of it. All For One is seen in a mysterious hideout and says that Shigaraki will be put in a position to recruit the new villains inspired by Stain. He’s all better now that he’s got a super regeneration quirk, but he’s setting up Shigaraki to take over his place.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.