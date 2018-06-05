‘My Hero Academia’ Director Teases The Anime’s Saddest Episode Yet

My Hero Academia‘s third season has been an emotional rollercoaster as fans have seen the heroes take so many losses from the League of Villains’ organized plans of attack. But the stakes are about to get much higher in Episode 49.

Colleen Clinkenbeard, who wears many hats at Funimation but also serves as the ADR Director for My Hero Academia‘s English dub, teased the emotional peaks of Episode 49 with a very tearful tweet.

Her tweet features a photo of her mid-cry as her caption reads “Just finished watching ep. 49. #cryingatmydesk #nsfw #MyHeroAcademiaSeason3 @Funimation” What this could be referencing is probably the major confrontation between All For One and the pro-heroes.

Without giving too much away, the next few episodes will dive into All Might’s connection with All For One which likely culminates into a huge emotional climax coming two episodes from now. This will begin its set up in the next episode, with the synopsis reading as such:

“The greatest evil, All For One, waits for the perfect opportunity to strike, and the triumphant heroes are certainly in a huge dilemma! The League of Villains are retreating, but will they take Bakugo with them too?

Even though fans know just how gut-wrenching the season is about to become, it’s pretty much impossible to prepare for it by the looks of Clinkenbeard’s tweet.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.