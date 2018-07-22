‘My Hero Academia’ Announces New Spin-Off Novel Series

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular series out there because of the wide array of characters that each have enough unique qualities to have fans fight over their favorites.

But the nature of Koehi Horikoshi’s hero story means fans don’t get to see a lot of off time, and hopefully, that’s where the new spin-off novel series My Hero Academia: School Briefs comes in.

Announcement: My Hero Academia School Briefs, a novel series based on the Quirky best-selling manga starts spring 2019. pic.twitter.com/8WDc0bL8rR — VIZ @ SDCC2018 Booth #2813 (@VIZMedia) July 21, 2018

Announced during the My Hero Academia panel a San Diego Comic-Con, Viz Media and Shonen Jump are bringing My Hero Academia: School Briefs to the United States in Spring 2019. While the details of the novel series are unclear, this will hopefully be a way for fans to enjoy the characters when they are outside of the everyday peril they are put in by villains.

Some of the best parts of the original series comes from when the hero students get to behave like normal kids for once and just kind of enjoy their wacky school life, and this novel series may just scratch that itch if we’re lucky.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.