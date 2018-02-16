New ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Poster Released

My Hero Academia is gearing up for its third season in April, and to celebrate, the series released a cool new poster celebrating that upcoming release. Not only does the new visual tease the upcoming season’s battles, it also teases a bit more than fans expected to see.

The new visual depicts Midoriya and some other Class 1-A students as they stare down some of the League of Villains’ biggest baddies.

My Hero Academia Season 3 Key Visual. The TV Anime Airs April 7th 2018. pic.twitter.com/KQCiViy1jA — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 16, 2018

But by the looks of who exactly is involved in this poster for the upcoming season, there’s a distinct possibility that the season will go on to adapt the incredibly action-packed “Hideout Raid” arc where a team of pro-heroes make their way into the League of Villains’ hideout in order to save a kidnapped student. If that’s the case, fans are in for a great third season of the series.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.