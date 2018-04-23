New ‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Hero And Villain Clash

My Hero Academia‘s third season is speeding along, and fans have noticed that the League of Villains have finally kicked off their ambush plan at the end of the third episode.

With the danger now present, it’s time for the heroes and villains to clash as the preview for Episode 42 of the series sees Class 1-A and The Pussycats dealing with the League of Villains’ various rogues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only does the preview show students from Class 1-A and 1-B trying to make their way through the noxious gas that’s knocked out a bunch of their friends, the students split up during their test of courage now have to face their own villainous threats without help on the way.

Not only does Tora of the Pussycats seem to have trouble with one of the villains (who easily blocks his barrage of punches), Kota seems to be in danger as teased by the end of the third episode. Fans were impressed by the anime’s rendition of the League of Villains ambush during this arc, and if the ambush was made as well as it was, the fallout will surely be just as tense to watch.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.