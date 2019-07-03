My Hero Academia Recap: “Class 1-A”

The Provisional Hero License Exam is well underway on My Hero Academia‘s third season, and things have been reaching a fever pitch for Midoriya and the others after they were separated by Shindo’s earthquake in the previous episode. But now that they’re all apart, can Class 1-A hold themselves together long enough for each of them to pass the exam?

With the passing slots winding down, it’s going to be down to the wire for Midoriya and the others as Class 1-A begins making some offensive moves of their own. Read on to catch up with the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Todroki continues to fight the group of ninja students as they surprise them with their quirks. They’ve figured out how to counter every one of Todoroki’s abilities, but Todoroki has a plan as he punctures a nearby fuel tank and sets it on fire. After the ninjas are blown away, Todoroki freezes them in ice and passes the exam. But he’s still worried about balancing how to effectively use both sides at the same time. Yaoyorozu, Jiro, Shoji, and Tsuyu have wandered into a house filled with a different school, and their leader is ready to take them all on. Todoroki heads to the place where the passing students have gathered, and intensely locks eyes with Yoarashi. 56 people have passed the exam as of this time. Re-joining Yaoyorozu, Jiro, Shoji, and Tsuyu, they decide to fight for themselves and worry about passing given how little open slots are left. They’re wondering why this new school is moving in a small group. Soon, loud music blasts through the walls and each of them is taken by surprise as this new student group takes out the windows. Yaoyorozu guesses that this school knows how to counter their group specifically, and is waiting to take them out. When Jiro tries to fight back, she’s hit and one of her ears is damaged. Yaoyorozu figures out that one of them must have a tight strategy and it’s soon clear what this means. The building is locked down, and the temperature starts to drop. Tsuyu begins to go into hibernation, and the school seals the door shut. There’s only one way out, but Yaoyorozu guesses that the other students are waiting right there. They’re quickly running out of options, and Yaoyorozu is trying her best to come up with an escape plan. The rival school’s leader, Saiko Intelli, has a quirk that multiples her intelligence when she drinks tea. She’s planned all of this to have Yaoyorozu completely burn through her quirk’s abilities and leave them sitting ducks for their incoming attack. But Yaoyorozu’s figured out that this is what they want. She figures to wait for the need to use her quirk to arise, but thinking about what Midoriya, Todoroki, or Iida would do she decides to save them. She tells the other three to bear with things for a few moments, and makes earmuffs to cover their ears. She creates something she’s never made before, and Saiko prepares her group to attack. But before they can move, it’s revealed that Yaoyorozu created a massive speaker that’s rattling the building. This knocks out Saiko’s entire group, but when Yaoyorozu prepares to end it Saiko locks her in the cold room again and plans to take her down along with her. But thankfully, Jiro, Tsuyu, and Shoji save Yaoyorozu in just time. But while Yaoyorozu was successful, Bakugo, Kirishima, and Kaminari are having more trouble. They arrive on a bridge, and Kirishima is hit by a mysterious attack that turns him into a bundle of meat. This is due to a student from Shiketsu, and he’s got a big chip on his shoulder about U.A. He attacks Bakugo and Kaminari. 40 spots remain, and Midoriya, Uraraka, and Sero plan to take out another group as he believes the students will panic and turn on each other. As Ketsubutsu approaches, Midoriya plans to distract them as Sero and Uraraka prepare to trap them. Aizawa’s worried, but he’s noticed how two students seemed to have inspired the others. As he talks about how Midoriya and Bakugo are in the center of every major event, he says he’s honored to have Class 1-A as students as the passion of these two has spurred the entire class forward.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.