‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Opening Theme

My Hero Academia‘s third season is set to release on April 7, and to commemorate the situation, the series has released a new trailer for the series. While it features many of the series’ newest characters and situations, it also features something just as important, the opening theme song.

The opening theme for the third season is “Odd Future” by Uverworld, and fans got their first taste of the new theme at the tail end of the newest trailer.

If you’re unfamiliar with Uverworld’s work, the group has contributed to many of the greatest anime opening themes, the most famous of which are for Blue Exorcist, and the even more recognizable “D-tecnolife” from Bleach‘s second anime opening.

The trailer includes the revelation of the other new characters like The Pussycats: four heroes named Mandalay (voiced by Chisa Suganuma), Ragdoll (voiced by Meiko Kawasaki), Tiger (voiced by Shinnosuke Ogami), and Pixiebob (voiced by Serina Machiyama), and the key character for the School Trip arc, Kota Izumi (voiced by Michiru Yamazaki).

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015