My Hero Academia Reveals Shocking All Might Prophecy

My Hero Academia shook up its status quo pretty significantly with the fight between All Might and All For One in the third season. With this fight using up the last remnant of the One For All power in All Might, the symbol of peace has since retired and now the fourth season is the first full adventure without All Might being around to help. But the latest episode of the series teases that this could be the frightening norm as All Might might not be around even in his weaker state for much longer.

Episode 67 of the series revealed one shocking All Might prophecy as Sir Nighteye used his Foresight quirk to look into All Might’s future, and reveals that he will one day fight against a villain and die an “unspeakable death.”

As All Might explains to Midoriya about his time with Sir Nighteye, he reveals he worked alongside his former sidekick for five years. But after his fight for All For One resulted in the major injury fans saw him with in the beginning of the series, the two of them parted ways as Nighteye didn’t want All Might to fulfill the prediction he had foreseen with his quirk.

All Might didn’t want to tell Midoriya about this future because he’s such a fan of his, and it must hurt All Might so much to be seen as someone weaker than the symbol. It’s still something he’s been combating, and it’s why he’s begun physical training despite retiring in his weaker state. He’s been desperately trying to improve himself and Midoriya all the while this impending death has been hanging over his head.

When Midoriya asked how long into the future this prediction was, All Might revealed that Nighteye predicted it would happen within six or seven years. It’s less accurate given how far he looked into the future, but Nighteye has never been wrong. Which means that All Might is predicted to die within this year or the next, but Midoriya refuses to accept it. He wants All Might there for the day when Midoriya truly becomes the next Symbol of Peace, and it’s sparked this in All Might as well.

He initially accepted the prediction without question, and even thought he was going to die in the fight with All For One. But given how Midoriya is fighting for everything, All Might refuses to give up either. He will not take this prediction sitting down, and now the two of them will go forward into this scary future.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.