My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Beyond With This Hawks Gear

Season 4 of My Hero Academia is going to bring a lot of new heroes and villains to the table. With new conflicts created for the students of UA Academy, there are going to need to be new allies from the manga introduced to assist in these super heroic battles. Perhaps no character is more important than the previous Number Three hero, Hawks. One cosplayer who is clearly a fan of the manga has brought this character to life in glorious fashion.

Reddit User CapnCrunch21 showed off his cosplay that brings Hawks into the real world with fully functioning wings:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hawks represented the third in line to being the number one hero, while All Might was still operating that is. When All Might lost nearly all of his power thanks to his battle with All For One, the second place hero Endeavor, and Hawks, went up in their hero ranks as a result. Hawks is able to roll with the punches on this, but Endeavor on the other hand considers it unfair that he simply was handed the role of number one hero.

Hawks’ name is well earned as the avian super hero has the ability to fly thanks in part to his massive wings, and also has the quirk of being able to pull “feather blades” from his back which he can use as makeshift swords in his fight against evil. Unlike All Might and Endeavor, Hawks is insanely laid back and became a hero so that he could help other heroes have “more free time than they know what to do with.”

While not yet confirmed for season four, it’s a safe bet that if the anime continues to follow the path of the manga, Hawks will be sure to make an appearance at some point this fall.

What do you think of this stunning Hawks cosplay? Does it do My Hero Academia justice with its “Plus Ultra” portrayal? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and/or Hawks!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.