My Hero Academia Season 4 Promo Reveals New Pro Heroes

My Hero Academia fans, the wait is almost over. In a matter of weeks, the anime will be back on the small screen dropping new episodes each week. Next month marks the start of My Hero Academia‘s fourth season, and new details about the release are dropping daily. Now, a new promo has surfaced for the show, and it is introducing audiences to a few all-new heroes they have never met before.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when images surfaced of several new Pro Heroes. The character designs are meant to hype up season four, and the three heroes have earned the approval of fans.

Well, that is for the most part. There is one hero who some fans are having trouble accepting, and it isn’t hard to see why.

As you can see above, the promo’s top-left corner shows off a heroine named Ryukyu. The character is described as the dragon hero, and they’ve got the looks to prove it. The blonde Pro Hero has wings sprouting from her head, and claws covering part of her face. The promo shows how Ryukyu can morph into a humanoid dragon, so her power is a pretty sweet one.

The hero to the bottom-left is called Rock Lock, and their power isn’t so obvious from the outside. His costume does have a slew of locks and keys on them which fans should pay attention to. The hero has the Lock Down quirk which allows him to immobilize objects by locking them into their place, but his power is only good on inanimate objects.

Finally, the third Pro Hero introduced is to the bottom-right. The hero is know as the Centipeder. The character is pretty clear given his buggy looks; The insect hero has the powers of a giant centipede, and fans admit this crawly character would be a hard one to beat. So help the villain that decides to cross Centipeder if they’re scared of bugs because this character will be their worst nightmare.

My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.