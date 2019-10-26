My Hero Academia Pits Midoriya Against Overhaul in Ominous Post-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is now in full swing as Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A have taken the first steps in getting their first official work studies as provisionally licensed heroes. But while Midoriya’s progression has already been speeding along in the last two episodes, the third episode of Season 4 sped things along much faster than anyone expected. Now that Midoriya has successfully been signed onto his first work study until All Might’s former sidekick, he’s already been thrust into his next big conflict and face to face with the deadly new villain, Overhaul.

Episode 66 of the series features one intense stand off after the credits rolled, and sees a mysterious young girl running through an alley. She soon bumps into Midoriya, and it’s then that he comes face to face with Overhaul. With fans already well aware of what this villain is capable of, it’s got fans worried for sure.

This mysterious young girl is named Eri, as Overhaul reveals, and there’s been a curiosity as to who she was as she’s been a huge focal point of the fourth season’s new opening and ending theme sequences. The post-credits scene is through her perspective, and it’s here that we realize that she is desperately in search of someone who can save her. As almost symbolically, she bumps into Midoriya soon after.

He’s immediately thrown off as he’s come face to face with the head of the Shie Hassaikai, who Sir Nighteye told he and Mirio that they are monitoring for. For some reason, this young girl is in danger in Overhaul’s possession so Midoriya is going to have to think on his feet in order to salvage the situation. Will he attack Overhaul and endanger Eri? Will he hold back and leave Eri to Overhaul? Is Mirio nearby? This will all be certainly answered in the next episode, so this is one mysterious tease.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.