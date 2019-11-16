My Hero Academia Revisits Midoriya, Eri in New Post-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia’s fourth season is now kicking into high gear as the latest episode of the series puts down some real roots for the rest of the Shie Hassaikai arc. But while the latest episode shifted its focus to how Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Kirishima have been doing in their official work studies, the end of the episode revisited Midoriya as he’s still struggling to come to grips with just how much he’s learned about All Might and his original One For All successor in the previous episode. It’s a lot to balance considering how he also feels like he failed.

Before Episode 68 of the series closes out completely, there’s a post credits scene in which Kirishima, Ochaco, and Tsuyu see how much notoriety their work studies are getting them. But it’s much different for Midoriya as he can’t help but think of Eri.

Midoriya reveals it’s been a few days since he’s begun his work study with Sir Nighteye’s agency, and in that time Kirishima, Ochaco, and Tsuyu have since been making waves during their work studies. They’re being noticed by news reports, and being seen on the same level as the real pro heroes out in the field. But Midoriya can’t quite celebrate all of this.

He thinks back to his first patrol alongside Mirio, and how it clashes with all that he’s learned about All Might. He’s trying to make sense of why All Might and Sir Nighteye’s partnership fell apart, how Nighteye wants Mirio to be the true successor to One For All, and how all of this is starting to make sense as he remembers holding the trembling little Eri in his arms.

This is a major failure in his mind, and although Mirio and Sir Nighteye told him otherwise (as they’re trying to gather the forces to take on the Shie Hassaikai properly), but he can’t help but feel like Eri is a growing weight on his shoulders. Remembering that day and how he let her go back with Overhaul, it’s eating away at him until the heroes eventually take action.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.