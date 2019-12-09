My Hero Academia Preview Teases Major Kirishima, Fat Gum Tag Team Fight

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season will be packed with tons of intense action over the next few episodes as it continues the Shie Hassaikai arc, and the heroes will find themselves facing increasingly tougher challenges as they venture further into Overhaul’s base. The first episode of this featured a clash between Tamaki Amajiki and three members of the powerful Eight Bullets, but there are still five more waiting for the heroes to cross their paths. Unfortunately for Kirishima and the pro hero Fat Gum, it seems like they are in the crosshairs of the next two.

The preview for Episode 72 of the series teases a tag team fight between the two as they face off against two of the Eight Bullets, Rappa and Tengai. Although Kirishima already proved how tough he was in a previous episode this season, it seems like he’s going to need to dig deeper to win this fight.

Episode 72 of the series is titled “Red Riot,” and teases that Rappa and Tengai’s offensive and defensive powers are some of the strongest they have faced yet. This pushes Kirishima to the wall once more, but unlike the fight he had against the random criminal that he was able to actually fight off, these two seem to be far more challenging.

Kirishima, who usually has such high confidence about himself, seems to be shaken to his core seeing the strength of these villains and part of the preview teases that we’ll be seeing more of Kirishima’s origin story before he decided to go on this heroic path. With Kirishima’s manly person so broken like this, it really does emphasize just how much these young heroes are in over their heads this time.

Sure there are pro heroes like Fat Gum around, but even he’s being pushed back by this strong combo in the preview. Kirishima has no one but himself and Fat Gum to rely on in this situation, and Fat Gum’s going to be looking toward the young hero for backup. Now’s the time for Kirishima to step up and really get into action.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.