My Hero Academia Season 4 Reveals New All Might Rescue

My Hero Academia has finally returned with Season 4, and while it’s a slower start than what many had expected it did provide some new bits original to the anime run of the series. Season 4 began with a recap episode, but it also introduced the new character Taneo Tokuda. A freelance reporter out to discover what All Might meant when he said “Now, it’s your turn” following the fight with All For One, Tokuda ended up discovering that Izuku Midoriya was being groomed as the successor to the Symbol of Peace. But he revealed a surprising story from his past.

He’s been so drawn to the idea of All Might continuing his work in some way because All Might actually managed to save his father and 23 other people after an industrial complex was bombed, and the scene was so dangerous even rescue teams were hesitating. So we got another peek into All Might’s heroic past.

As Tokuda explains to Midoriya, 18 years ago there was a bombing at an industrial complex, and 24 people were saved at the scene thanks to All Might. Tokuda reveals that his father was among those people, and he nearly lost hope because the scene itself was so tragic. But soon All Might arrived in the same heroic way fans are used to, and seeing his dad saved Tokuda’s camera quirk for the first time.

This photo eventually got in the paper, and Tokuda says that he wasn’t just relieved because All Might saved his father, but this rescue brought light into his life. It’s implied that this first photo initially set him on the path to becoming the investigative reporter he is today, and thus All Might had a much larger impact on his life than beyond that one evening.

This is a great example of the kind of rift left following All Might’s public retirement, and gave Midoriya a new perspective on just how much people look toward the Symbol of Peace in their daily lives. Tokuda was feeling an unease that the rest of society had felt, and Midoriya will have to work hard in order to not only just defeat new villainous threats, but become someone that just relaxes someone as a whole. Like All Might did.

