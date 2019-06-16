My Hero Academia Season 4 Tagline Teases Anime’s Next Arc

My Hero Academia sent shock waves throughout the anime community on Sunday as the official trailer for Season 4 of the anime dropped online, while also confirming that the season would premiere on Oct. 12.

Not much was revealed in the trailer beyond showing the characters that will appear in the upcoming season, but the tagline in the advertising for the season should be very familiar to manga readers who know what’s in store. Twitter user @aitaikimochi translated the first four words of the tagline as “I’ll be your hero.”

New Boku No Hero Academia Season 4 key visual has the teaser words: “I’ll be your hero. The long-awaited new series for BNHA! The start of an unprecedented battle!” Season 4 episodes will air every Saturday on Nippon TV (Ch. 4 in Japan) at 5:30pm starting October 12th, 2019! pic.twitter.com/x1M4f5QhYO — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 16, 2019

Warning! Spoilers for any My Hero Academia fans who haven’t read the manga!

This season will feature the events of the Shie Hassaikai Arc, which begins with Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1A starting internships under various heroes and ends with an assault on the Shie Hassaikai compound to defeat Overhaul, who has found a way to rob heroes of their quirks by using the quirk of a frightened young girl named Eri.

The choice to use the phrase “I’ll be your hero” is actually somewhat ominous, as Mirio Togata (hero name Lemillion) first says it to Eri when he attempts to save her from Overhaul. However while she is eventually rescued and Overhaul is defeated by Midoriya, it comes at a great cost to Lemillion as his master Sir Nighteye dies and his powers are stripped away.

The final two episodes of My Hero Academia Season 3 officially kicked off the new arc by introducing the members of U.A.’s “Big 3,” Lemillion, Nejire Hado and Tamaki Amajiki. Lemillion will get the most screen time early in the fourth season, as he will work alongside Midoriya during the latter’s internship under Sir Nighteye.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.