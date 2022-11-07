My Hero Academia Season 6 Makes Vigilantes Nod With Aizawa Flashback

My Hero Academia might not have had enough time in the anime to flesh out one of the biggest stories from the series' Vigilantes spin-off series, but the newest episode of the sixth season has made a major nod to its story with Shota Aizawa's latest flashback! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes place years before the events of the main series, but many fans have yet to check it out. It's a shame too as it has a major story that helps to flesh out the pasts of Shota Aizawa, Hizashi Yamada, and the famous Oboro Shirakumo that comes into play in the main series with the latest episodes.

The story of the three young heroes played out in full with a special flashback arc all about Aizawa's time at U.A. Academy before becoming a full hero, and it's Shirakumo's death that ends up sparking the kind of hero and fighter he is today. It's this moment in particular that came to life briefly with a look back at Aizawa's past in Episode 119 of the series as a young and bloodied Aizawa is shocked over something that had just gone down. Check it out below:

What Happened in Aizawa's Past?

The Shirakumo arc of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes saw a young Aizawa and Hamada vowing to become pro heroes with their friend Shirakumo, and as we found out in the fifth season, Shirakumo's body was ultimately used as the base for Kurogiri's Nomu. The flashback ended with a massive fight between Aizawa and a prototypical Nomu that ended up killing Shirakumo under some falling rubble despite Aizawa being key in taking down the massive monster.

It's a moment that helped to shape the young hero into the kind of pro and teacher that he is in the new series, and unfortunately without that greater context it's something fans of the anime are missing a key piece of. But at the same time, these nods to the dark past help to showcase what Aizawa really is fighting for as the fights against Tomura Shigaraki and his terrifying powers grow more intense with the coming episodes.

How do you feel about this nod to My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' biggest arc? Do you hope to see more of it animated in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!